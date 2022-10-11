Menu

Crime

Impaired driving arrests in Peterborough area, Lindsay over Thanksgiving weekend: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 11:24 am
Peterborough County OPP and police in Lindsay report impaired driving arrests were made over the Thanksgiving long weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP and police in Lindsay report impaired driving arrests were made over the Thanksgiving long weekend. The Canadian Press file

Police made a couple of impaired driving arrests in the Peterborough area over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Peterborough County OPP say that at around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a traffic complaint on Hwy. 7 just east of Peterborough in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Officers located the vehicle in a gas station parking lot and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Shayne Fertile, 20, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

OPP say the Fertile’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Fertile was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 15.

Arrest in Lindsay

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service on Friday responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in Lindsay.

Trending Stories

Police say officers located the vehicle in a parking lot on Kent Street West. The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

Mary McCann, 40, of Lindsay, was charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus.)

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 10.

