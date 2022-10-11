Menu

Crime

‘A number of witnesses’ in triple shooting at Toronto nightclub haven’t come forward: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 10:36 am
Police at the scene of the shooting Monday morning. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the shooting Monday morning. Global News

Police say “a number of witnesses” of a triple shooting inside of a downtown Toronto nightclub last month have yet to come forward.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street at 2:41 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

Toronto police said three people were shot inside a club and the victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the area.

“Investigators believe there are a number of witnesses who have not spoken to police, and are urging anyone with information on the shooting to come forward,” police said Monday.

Anyone who has information or who took videos or pictures that evening is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

