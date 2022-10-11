SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia kidnaps prominent official of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine alleges

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 11, 2022 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Putin takes revenge on Ukraine with deadly strikes' Putin takes revenge on Ukraine with deadly strikes
WATCH: Putin takes revenge on Ukraine with deadly strikes

A deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been kidnapped by Russian forces and is being detained in an unknown location, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Tuesday.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Energoatom said the official, Valeriy Martynyuk, had been seized on Monday. The Russian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Energoatom called on International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi to take “all possible measures” to help free Martynyuk. The IAEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Grossi was due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia attacked again after 19 killed in Russian missile barrage

The incident follows the detention of the plant’s then-chief, Ihor Murashov, on Oct. 1. Grossi announced his release on Oct. 3, after which the IAEA said Murashov would not return to his duties as the plant’s head.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, was captured by Russia in the early days of the invasion of Ukraine, but is still operated by Ukrainian staff.

Russia announced plans last week for its personnel to take control of the plant, a move that was rejected by Energoatom chief Petro Kotin. Kotin appointed himself the plant’s director, and said decisions on its operation would be taken in Kyiv.

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagrussia ukraine war tagRussia News tagUkraine Russia war tagRussia war tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagZaporizhzhia tagZaporizhzhia nuclear tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers