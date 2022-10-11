Danielle Smith to be sworn in as Alberta’s 19th premier Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The new leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party is to be sworn in as the province’s 19th premier Tuesday.

Danielle Smith won the leadership race to replace Premier Jason Kenney last Thursday.

Smith is scheduled to hold a media availability with reporters Tuesday afternoon following her first cabinet meeting.

She has said a new cabinet will be announced Oct. 21st.

Smith doesn’t have a seat in the legislature but announced over the weekend that she will run in a byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat.

That seat became vacant when the constituency’s current representative, Michaela Frey, resigned her seat Friday.

