Politics

Danielle Smith to be sworn in as Alberta’s 19th premier Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 8:41 am
Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

The new leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party is to be sworn in as the province’s 19th premier Tuesday.

Danielle Smith won the leadership race to replace Premier Jason Kenney last Thursday.

Smith is scheduled to hold a media availability with reporters Tuesday afternoon following her first cabinet meeting.

Read more: Smith’s sovereignty act to ‘respect Supreme Court decisions’: advisor

She has said a new cabinet will be announced Oct. 21st.

Smith doesn’t have a seat in the legislature but announced over the weekend that she will run in a byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat.

That seat became vacant when the constituency’s current representative, Michaela Frey, resigned her seat Friday.

Click to play video: 'Smith’s decision to not hold by-election in Calgary-Elbow raising questions' Smith’s decision to not hold by-election in Calgary-Elbow raising questions
Smith’s decision to not hold by-election in Calgary-Elbow raising questions
© 2022 The Canadian Press
