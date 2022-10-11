SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal: Sergey Lavrov

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 11, 2022 7:35 am
Click to play video: 'Putin takes revenge on Ukraine with deadly strikes' Putin takes revenge on Ukraine with deadly strikes
WATCH: Putin takes revenge on Ukraine with deadly strikes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.

In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said Russia was willing to engage with the United States or with Turkey on ways to end the war, now in its eight month.

His emphasis on Russia’s receptiveness to talks came after a series of stinging defeats since the start of September that have swung the momentum of the conflict in favour of Ukraine.

Read more: Trudeau ‘appalled’ by Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilians, vows accountability

Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a lie,” Lavrov said. “We have not received any serious offers to make contact.”

Trending Stories

He also said Russia would not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at a mid-November summit of the Group of 20 in Indonesia, and would consider the proposal if it receives one.

“We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it,” Lavrov said.

Click to play video: 'Russia’s escalation in Ukraine triggers condemnation from West' Russia’s escalation in Ukraine triggers condemnation from West
Russia’s escalation in Ukraine triggers condemnation from West

Commenting on the possibility that Turkey could host talks between Russia and the West, Lavrov said Moscow would be willing to listen to any suggestions but could not say in advance whether this would lead to results.

He said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would have an opportunity to put proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin when both visit Kazakhstan this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Lavrov noted that direct talks between Russia and Ukraine had broken down at the end of March. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out talking to Putin after Russia claimed the annexation last month of four Ukrainian regions that it partly occupies.

© 2022 Reuters
Ukraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagrussia ukraine war tagUkraine Russia war tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagSergey Lavrov tagRussia Ukraine today tagUkraine Russia today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers