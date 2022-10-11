Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police suspect arson in Deux-Montagnes house fire

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 8:10 am
Deux Montagnes police investigate a suspected arson. View image in full screen
Deux Montagnes police investigate a suspected arson. GLOBAL NEWS

The home at the centre of a suspected arson investigation in Deux-Montagnes is allegedly the residence of the daughter of ex-construction magnate Tony Accurso.

Regional police suspect the home was targetedAccording to Canada 411, the fire took place at the residence of Lisa Accurso.

READ MORE: Former Quebec construction boss free on bail awaiting appeal before Supreme Court

The flames completely destroyed the two-storey house located on 15th Avenue near Du Lac Boulevard.

The fire was first reported by residents at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Trending Stories

The blaze required the intervention of fire crews from the neighbouring cities of Sainte-Thérèse and Saint-Eustache.

Traces of accelerants were found at the site following a preliminary investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

According to officials, no injuries were reported and no one was in the home during the incident.

In late August, police opened two investigations regarding complaints of gunshots in the same residential area.

Police say they have no links at the moment between the two incidents.

READ MORE: Tony Accurso, former Quebec construction magnate, heading to prison after losing appeal

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagArson tagHome tagDeux-Montagnes tagAccurso tag15th ave taglisa accurso tagtony acurso tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers