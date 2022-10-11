Police suspect arson in Deux-Montagnes house fire

Send this page to someone via email

The home at the centre of a suspected arson investigation in Deux-Montagnes is allegedly the residence of the daughter of ex-construction magnate Tony Accurso.

Regional police suspect the home was targeted. According to Canada 411, the fire took place at the residence of Lisa Accurso.

The flames completely destroyed the two-storey house located on 15th Avenue near Du Lac Boulevard.

The fire was first reported by residents at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The blaze required the intervention of fire crews from the neighbouring cities of Sainte-Thérèse and Saint-Eustache.

Traces of accelerants were found at the site following a preliminary investigation.

According to officials, no injuries were reported and no one was in the home during the incident.

In late August, police opened two investigations regarding complaints of gunshots in the same residential area.

Police say they have no links at the moment between the two incidents.

