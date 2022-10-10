The secret is out: Vogue names the Okanagan a wine region to visit this fall

Send this page to someone via email

After a pandemic pause, Okanagan wineries have been ready to welcome visitors from across the globe and they’re getting a bit of help from arguably the world’s most well-read fashion magazine.

Vogue magazine has listed the Okanagan as a place to be in article titled 12 Underrated Wine Regions to Visit this Fall According to the Experts.

“The Okanagan Valley in British Columbia lies between two mountain ranges and is punctuated by large, breathtaking glacial lakes and rolling hills of vineyard. This region produces world-class wines that are difficult to find outside of Canada — the easiest way to taste them is to travel there,” Juliet Wine cofounder Allison Luvera said in the story.

“It’s a relatively new winemaking area and much of the wine produced here is consumed within Canada, leaving the region unknown to wine lovers in other countries. However, its high calibre wines coupled with the stunning natural beauty of the region have attracted top winemakers from France, New Zealand, and South Africa, so awareness is on the rise.”

Luvera listed a number of wineries in the article, including Quails’ Gate, Okanagan Crush Pad, and Painted Rock, and made time to note the outstanding natural amenities in the region.

Getting a coveted mention alongside the Okanagan were Spain’s Sherry regions; Kartli, Georgia; Puglia, Italy; Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico; Middleburg, Virginia; Switzerland; Szekszárd, Hungary; Chinon, France; The Pedernal Valley, Argentina; Mendocino County, California; Mendocino County, California; Bugey and Savoie, France.

The Okanagan was the only Canadian wine growing location in the mix.

It’s good timing for the Okanagan, where the harvest is underway.

David Paterson, winemaker at Tantalus Vineyards in Kelowna, said in a recent interview that there were plenty of benefits to a recent record-breaking streak of warm days.

“It’s saving the vintage all across the valley,” Paterson said. “We had an incredibly cool spring and lots of rain, which was good for vine growth but not necessarily for pushing ripeness of grapes towards wine quality. So everyone was a little bit nervous to start September. We really needed this (season) to be like this to get to a quality level.”

He and other winemakers said that this year’s vintages may be the best in recent history due to the weather.