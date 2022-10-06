More temperature records in B.C. topple as unusually warm and hazy autumn continues

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. residents were treated to another summerlike day Wednesday as 11 more cities posted daytime temperature records.

The oldest record toppled was in Port Alberni, where temperatures rose to 25.4 C on Wednesday, breaking a record of 25 C set in 1907.

In the Okanagan, Vernon also broke a daytime heat record, as the mercury reached 25.3 C, breaking an old record of 22.5 C set in 1980.

The Bella Bella area set a new record of 19.5 C, breaking a record of 18.8 C set in 1980; Cache Creek saw a preliminary new record of 27.9 C, surpassing the record of 26.0 set in 1980; Clearwater set a record when the heat reached 25.8 C, up from 23.3 C set in 1919; and in Clinton the temperature reached a new record of 22.4 C, beating out the old record of 22.0 set in 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

Lytton, which has had an abundance of heat-related woes in the last year, including being the hottest spot in the country then being razed by wildfire, saw a preliminary new record of 27.2 C compared to the high of 26.7 C set in 1966.

Vancouver Island’s Malahat municipality hit a new daytime high of 19.8 C compared to 19.5 C set in 1987. Up the coast from Vancouver, Pemberton enjoyed a preliminary new record of is 26.9 C compared to 23.8 C set in 2003 while the Kootenays, Nakusp set a new record of 19.8 C, compared to 19.7 C in 2003.

3:57 Helping B.C. communities prepare for extreme heat waves Helping B.C. communities prepare for extreme heat waves – Sep 17, 2022

The unusual stretch of weather has been breaking records on-and-off for two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also stretched out the time frame for lingering smoke from wildfires that have yet to come under control.

Environment Canada extended air quality warnings that covered the Fraser Valley, east including Hope, the Fraser Canyon, south including Lytton, Nicola and the Similkameen.

“Metro Vancouver has continued an Air Quality Advisory for the Eastern Fraser Valley because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter, primarily due to smoke from wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack, near Hope, and in Washington State.”

In other parts of Metro Vancouver and the Western Fraser valley, air quality and hazy conditions continue to improve due to the onshore flow of cleaner marine air, the national weather agency said.

The wildfire burning in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam is producing less smoke than previous days, although the occasional release of smoke may continue to contribute to the hazy conditions.

It is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga said “there are indications that a strong cold front will create gusty winds and showers on Monday through early Tuesday in these areas, which should help disperse at least some of the smoke.”

Story continues below advertisement