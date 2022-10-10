Winnipeg crews respond to 5 house fires since Sunday, begin investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters have responded to five house fires since Sunday, WFPS said.

Crews were first called to a fire at a single-storey home on Alfred Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Despite seeing heavy black smoke and flames coming from the house, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from the inside about ten minutes after arriving.

No one was injured.

Later that day closer to 8:22 p.m., crews were called to a fire in a two-and-a-half storey home in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Crews also attacked this fire from the inside and it was under control at 8:39 p.m.

Again, no one was injured.

On Monday at 5:22 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire in a four-storey apartment building in the 400 block of Qu’Appelle Avenue.

This fire was also fought from the inside and no one was injured.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team attended the scene to help the displaced residents find alternate housing until it is safe to return to their home.

Later that same morning, crews were called back to Pritchard Avenue, this time for a fire in a vacant house in the 200 block.

Firefighters arrived at 5:37 a.m. and saw very heavy smoke and large flames.

They fought the fire from the outside until it was safe to take a look from the inside.

Residents in two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured.

The fire was under control in about an hour.

Not long after, crews were called to another fire on Gordon Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the two-storey townhouse in the 200 block close to 8 a.m.

Crews got the fire under control in about twenty mins after fighting it from the inside.

Once again, the City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team came to help the displaced residents and no one was injured.

All five of these fires are under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

