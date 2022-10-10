Menu

Canada

As provinces hand out cash, advocates say inflation help should be more targeted

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2022 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Thanksgiving Inflation' Thanksgiving Inflation
Global’s Eilish Bonang checks in with Janet Music from the Agri-Food Analytics Lab about how inflation and the rising cost of living is impacting Thanksgiving traditions this year.

Anti-poverty advocates say the one-time inflation aid payments announced by provinces including Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador are a missed opportunity to help those most in need.

Doug Pawson, the executive director of Newfoundland-based anti-poverty group End Homelessness St. John’s, says that while every dollar handed out helps those living in poverty, the one-off payments don’t address people’s enduring needs.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced last week it will send $500 cheques to all residents who made less than $100,000 last year, with those earning up to $125,000 getting smaller cheques.

Read more: Montrealers struggling with rising food costs this Thanksgiving

Dan Meades, the provincial co-ordinator of the Transition House Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, says government assistance should be targeted to those most in need, not offered to families earning as much as a quarter of a million dollars a year.

Quebec, which sent $500 cheques to most residents earlier this year, will send all residents earning less than $100,000 an additional $400 in December, with those earning less than $50,000 getting $600. Saskatchewan plans to send $500 payments to all residents this fall.

Ewan Sauves, a spokesman for Quebec Premier François Legault, says the rising cost of living affects all Quebec residents and that the province is increasing funding for social and affordable housing construction as well as food banks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
