Male shot after interaction with police officers at Vaughan event centre

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an interaction with police at an event centre in the City of Vaughan.
Police were called to an event centre at Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday night after receiving a weapons call.
A male was shot after an interaction with officers.
York Regional Police have notified the Special Investigations Unit of the officer-involved shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are encouraging any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage of the incident to contact the SIU.
