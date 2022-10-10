Male shot after interaction with police officers at Vaughan event centre

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an interaction with police at an event centre in the City of Vaughan.

Police were called to an event centre at Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday night after receiving a weapons call.

A male was shot after an interaction with officers.

York Regional Police have notified the Special Investigations Unit of the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage of the incident to contact the SIU.

