New wildfire in Grand Forks grows to 151 hectares

BC Wildfire Service responded to a new wildfire in the Southeast District Fire Centre, Sunday afternoon.

The wildfire sparked adjacent to Highway 3 approximately 10 kilometres east of Grand Forks and 7 kilometres west of Christina Lake near Gilpin Grasslands Park.

At 151 hectares in size, the blaze is listed as out of control. BCWS says the cause is unknown and under investigation.

A BCWS crew and a helicopter are on site, working alongside fire department personnel.

Highway 3 remains open at this time with traffic controls in place.

BCWS says no structures are being threatened.