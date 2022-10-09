Regina fire responds to three fires over long weekend

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) had an early morning wake-up on Sunday as they fought a house fire in central Regina.
Firefighters with RFPS responded to reports of a house fire on the 800 block of Princess Street, according to a tweet by Regina Fire.
Emergency services were on the scene just after 12 a.m. and reported the fire to be under control.
No one was injured during the incident, RFPS said.
The house fire is currently under investigation.
This marks the third fire of the long weekend as of Sunday afternoon.
Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to a detached garage fire on the 1800 block of St. John St. The fire was quickly under control with no damage to neighbouring properties.
Earlier Friday morning at 8:23 a.m., crews were on scene of a house fire on the 400 block of McIntosh St. The fire was contained to a single room and the origin of the fire is currently under investigation.
