Regina fire responds to three fires over long weekend

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) had an early morning wake-up on Sunday as they fought a house fire in central Regina.

Firefighters with RFPS responded to reports of a house fire on the 800 block of Princess Street, according to a tweet by Regina Fire.

Emergency services were on the scene just after 12 a.m. and reported the fire to be under control.

No one was injured during the incident, RFPS said.

The house fire is currently under investigation.

Crews on scene of a house fire on the 800 block of Princess Ave . Occupants safe with no injuries reported. Fire is under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/eaZUZD7601 — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) October 9, 2022

This marks the third fire of the long weekend as of Sunday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to a detached garage fire on the 1800 block of St. John St. The fire was quickly under control with no damage to neighbouring properties.

Crews responded to a detached garage fire this afternoon on the 1800 block of St. John St. The fire was quickly brought under control with no damage to neighboring properties. #yqr pic.twitter.com/s6OPZBlDI5 — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) October 7, 2022

Earlier Friday morning at 8:23 a.m., crews were on scene of a house fire on the 400 block of McIntosh St. The fire was contained to a single room and the origin of the fire is currently under investigation.

Crews at the scene of a house fire on the 400 block of McIntosh St. Call came in at 8:23 with the first fire truck arriving in 6 minutes. Fire contained to the room of origin and is under investigation . #yqr pic.twitter.com/SNFhI1d7Ur — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) October 7, 2022