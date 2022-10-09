Menu

Canada

Man injured in workplace accident at Saint John industrial plant

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 7' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 7
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Oct. 7, 2022.

WorkSafe NB has been called in to investigate after a workplace accident in Saint John.

A spokesperson from the Saint John Police Force told Global News officers were called to an industrial plant on Chelsey Drive at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Nova Scotia families call for improvements to workplace safety

The incident happened at the Ocean Steel plant.

A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

