Man injured in workplace accident at Saint John industrial plant

WorkSafe NB has been called in to investigate after a workplace accident in Saint John.
A spokesperson from the Saint John Police Force told Global News officers were called to an industrial plant on Chelsey Drive at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
The incident happened at the Ocean Steel plant.
A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
