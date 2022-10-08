Winnipeggers come out to Kildonan Park for tree seedlings

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers came to pick up packages with tree seedlings from Kildonan Park on Saturday as part of Trees Winnipeg’s bi-annual ReLeaf Tree planting program.

People ordered high-quality seedlings online that they could plant in their own backyards.

“We had talked about wanting to plant trees for a while. I mean, we have very big empty space.” said Winnipegger McKenna Sobering who bought some trees for her yard.

This year’s event had sales of about 800 seedlings, according to Gerry Engel, Board Member, Trees Winnipeg.

“Fall is a tremendous time to plant trees,” said Engel.

Each year, Trees Winnipeg carefully selects tree seedlings that can survive this climate, live in local soil conditions, and live for decades with the right care.

Winnipeg has a shrinking tree canopy and the city is experiencing the loss of some of the mature trees.

“We need to grow that canopy and increase the canopy coverage of the city to make the city a more livable city in the years to come,” said Engel. “I love our city, our treed city, and I want to see us build that Tree City even bigger.”

The city is losing thousands of trees a year, some trees, such as oak, at an alarming rate, according to Engel.

“Those old oak trees, I have to add, are trees that were here before the communities were built,” he said. “It’s very alarming that we’re losing the mature trees and our mature canopy at the rate that we’re losing.”

“What’s happening with the canopy right now is very sad.” said Sobering. “Anything we can do to help save the canopy keep Winnipeg very green and very beautiful. I’m all for supporting.”

The seven available tree packages feature varieties such as Goodland Apple, Pin Cherry, Amur Cherry, Discovery Elm, Manitoba Maple and many more.

“The fact that fruit trees were an option was something I was super excited for because they don’t tend to get too big,” said Sobering.

Each order receives a bag of mulch, tree guards, tree care resources, and planting instructions by

viewing Trees Winnipeg’s planting video.

Every year, ReLeaf is delivered by Trees Winnipeg in partnership with the City of Winnipeg as part of

the One Million Tree Challenge.

