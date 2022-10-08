Menu

Crime

N.B. police investigating death of 49-year-old prison inmate as a homicide

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 7' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 7
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Oct. 7, 2022.

Police in New Brunswick are investigating the death of an inmate at the Atlantic Institution prison as a homicide.

RCMP said in a release that officers received a report on Thursday evening about an assault at the facility in Renous, N.B., which is about 145 kilometres northeast of Fredericton.

The Saturday release says officers arrived at the prison to find a 49-year-old male inmate badly injured in his cell.

Read more: Inmate dies after ‘serious assault’ at federal prison in New Brunswick

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The Mounties say an autopsy was scheduled to determine his cause of death.

RCMP say the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the force’s major crimes unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
