N.B. police investigating death of 49-year-old prison inmate as a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in New Brunswick are investigating the death of an inmate at the Atlantic Institution prison as a homicide.

RCMP said in a release that officers received a report on Thursday evening about an assault at the facility in Renous, N.B., which is about 145 kilometres northeast of Fredericton.

The Saturday release says officers arrived at the prison to find a 49-year-old male inmate badly injured in his cell.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The Mounties say an autopsy was scheduled to determine his cause of death.

RCMP say the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the force’s major crimes unit.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.