Winnipeg man arrested after 3 purse robberies, some at knifepoint: police

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after three separate purse theft incidents, police say.

The major crimes unit entered into an investigation involving three elderly women who were allegedly robbed of their purses in different areas of the city in late September.

In incident one, on Sept. 20 at 12:30 p.m., a man approached a 79-year-old woman in the 500 block of Kenaston Boulevard.

He allegedly robbed her of her purse and contents at knifepoint — the suspect used the knife to cut the purse strap to steal it from the victim before he fled in a nearby vehicle. The woman was not injured.

On Sept. 22 at 11:00 p.m., the same suspect then allegedly approached a 66-year-old woman in the 400 block of McPhillips Street and robbed her of her purse and contents. She also suffered no injuries and the suspect fled again in a nearby vehicle.

On Sept. 26 at 12:30 p.m., he approached a 79-year-old woman in the 600 block of Cambridge Street and also allegedly robbed her. She suffered no injuries and he fled on foot.

The suspect allegedly used the stolen debit and credit cards at a restaurant, gas station and motel, police say.

Police located the suspect on Sept. 27 at 5:15 p.m. in his vehicle and arrested him without incident.

A 50-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing charges and has been released on an undertaking.

