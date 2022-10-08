Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after 3 purse robberies, some at knifepoint: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 11:58 am
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after three separate purse theft incidents, police say. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after three separate purse theft incidents, police say. SDV

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after three separate purse theft incidents, police say.

The major crimes unit entered into an investigation involving three elderly women who were allegedly robbed of their purses in different areas of the city in late September.

In incident one, on Sept. 20 at 12:30 p.m., a man approached a 79-year-old woman in the 500 block of Kenaston Boulevard.

He allegedly robbed her of her purse and contents at knifepoint — the suspect used the knife to cut the purse strap to steal it from the victim before he fled in a nearby vehicle. The woman was not injured.

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts dropping in Manitoba

On Sept. 22 at 11:00 p.m., the same suspect then allegedly approached a 66-year-old woman in the 400 block of McPhillips Street and robbed her of her purse and contents. She also suffered no injuries and the suspect fled again in a nearby vehicle.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Sept. 26 at 12:30 p.m., he approached a 79-year-old woman in the 600 block of Cambridge Street and also allegedly robbed her. She suffered no injuries and he fled on foot.

The suspect allegedly used the stolen debit and credit cards at a restaurant, gas station and motel, police say.

Police located the suspect on Sept. 27 at 5:15 p.m. in his vehicle and arrested him without incident.

A 50-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing charges and has been released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims' Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims
Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims – Mar 14, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagWinnipeg police tagRobbery tagWPS tagSeptember tagMcPhillips Street tagKenaston Boulevard tagCambridge Street tagPurse robberies tagwinnipeg purse robberies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers