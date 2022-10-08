Menu

Canada

Charges laid after paramedic assaulted at Halifax hospital, police say

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Paramedic burnout a growing concern as staff shortages continue' Paramedic burnout a growing concern as staff shortages continue
With the past few years filled with natural disasters, heat waves, and a pandemic, it's no surprise BC paramedics are dealing with excessive burnout. As Victoria Femia reports, there are growing concerns that issues surrounding their mental health are only getting worse.

The Nova Scotia Paramedics Union said late Friday night that a paramedic was assaulted at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Halifax.

Union representative Kevin MacMullin told Global News there were no injuries to the paramedic.

“Our paramedics are only out there to help patients,” MacMullin said.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s union for paramedics says higher pay needed to help retain workers

“They’re doing the best they can under trying circumstances these days, and we can’t afford to have one of them assaulted and then off work. We’re short-staffed as it is.

In a Saturday afternoon release, police confirmed that a paramedic was assaulted just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night at the emergency department at the QEII.

Police said it was reported that a patient brought to the hospital, an adult man, was “physically aggressive and throwing objects, striking a paramedic.”

Shortly after, police arrived to the scene and arrested the 33-year-old man.

He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon, and released as he awaits his court appearance.

Read more: N.S. to hire 100 more EHS transport operators to relieve pressure on ambulances

MacMullin said he doesn’t know the details behind the assault or what led to it, but hopes the public takes note.

“We’re hoping our partners in policing and health care… take this in a serious note and that we send a strong message to the public that we’re only there to help people,” MacMullin said.

“We understand the people are frustrated sometimes in health care… but you can’t assault our paramedics.

“There’s no excuse, whether you’re frustrated, whether you’re using drugs or alcohol. That’s not an excuse to assault anybody these days, let alone health-care workers, and especially our paramedics who are on the front lines.”

— With files from Callum Smith. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
