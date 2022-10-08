Charges laid after paramedic assaulted at Halifax hospital, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Paramedics Union said late Friday night that a paramedic was assaulted at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Halifax.

Union representative Kevin MacMullin told Global News there were no injuries to the paramedic.

“Our paramedics are only out there to help patients,” MacMullin said.

“They’re doing the best they can under trying circumstances these days, and we can’t afford to have one of them assaulted and then off work. We’re short-staffed as it is.“

In a Saturday afternoon release, police confirmed that a paramedic was assaulted just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night at the emergency department at the QEII.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said it was reported that a patient brought to the hospital, an adult man, was “physically aggressive and throwing objects, striking a paramedic.”

Shortly after, police arrived to the scene and arrested the 33-year-old man.

He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon, and released as he awaits his court appearance.

MacMullin said he doesn’t know the details behind the assault or what led to it, but hopes the public takes note.

“We’re hoping our partners in policing and health care… take this in a serious note and that we send a strong message to the public that we’re only there to help people,” MacMullin said.

“We understand the people are frustrated sometimes in health care… but you can’t assault our paramedics.

“There’s no excuse, whether you’re frustrated, whether you’re using drugs or alcohol. That’s not an excuse to assault anybody these days, let alone health-care workers, and especially our paramedics who are on the front lines.”

— With files from Callum Smith.