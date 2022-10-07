Menu

Crime

17-year-old arrested, charged after Regina police respond to speeding vehicle

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 6:30 pm
Regina Police badge
Members of the Regina Police Service arrested and charged a teenage boy after observing a vehicle in operation that had no licence plate and discovering the vehicle was stolen. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy following a speeding vehicle incident earlier this week.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., police said, officers observed a speeding vehicle bearing no licence plate matching the description of a vehicle stolen in mid-September.

Read more: 30-year-old Regina man faces charges following stolen vehicle, dangerous driving incident

“Police followed the vehicle, which entered Glen Elm Trailer Court,” the RPS stated in a release. “Police successfully deployed a spike belt as it exited. The vehicle continued on deflated tires, ultimately stopping in the area of the 1200 block of Bond Street, where the driver fled on foot.”

As police approached the driver, the teen dropped a can of bear spray and was arrested and charged.

Read more: Regina man arrested after woman assaulted, security guard punched

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of prohibited device and dangerous driving.

Police said the teen was released and scheduled to make his first appearance on these charges in provincial youth court on Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

