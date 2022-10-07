Long-term care expansion in Athens, Ont. to triple capacity

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is underway to build a new three-storey expansion of the Maple View Lodge long-term care home in Athens.

The current facility has 60 beds, and with this new building, 132 new beds will be added.

This comes as the Leeds Grenville region sees its population aging and a growing demand for long-term care beds.

“We do have an aging population, from a percentage perspective, higher than our province’s average,” says Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

“We really need to make sure that we, as (Long-Term Care) Minister (Paul) Calandra said, get shovels in the ground and get these beds built as soon as possible.”

Many long-term care expansions are happening in the rural parts of Ontario, as the province pledges to add 30,000 new beds over the next six years.

Adding beds in rural regions will allow those living in those areas a place close to home, and will have families travelling shorter distances to see their loved ones.

“For the resident of the home to be able to socialize and have their family close by, it is a game changer in many respects,” says Calandra.

“That is something we learnt through the pandemic.”

According to Maple View Lodge, there are 215 people currently on the waiting list to get into the home, meaning there will be no issue filling up the new facility when it opens.

In order to provide care for the new residents, the lodge will have to double the amount of staff it currently has.

“This is the area’s biggest employer,” says Clark.

“It’s going to create economic opportunities. Not just with the construction, but ongoing with those families that will be our staff here at the new facility.”

The new lodge will offer specialized health-care and palliative care services.

The facility’s expansion is expected to open in early 2025.