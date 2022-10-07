Menu

Canada

Nike suspends partnership with Hockey Canada, ‘pauses’ support amid scandal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada brass should leave before they ‘burn it to the ground,’ minister says' Hockey Canada brass should leave before they ‘burn it to the ground,’ minister says
Hockey Canada is losing more major sponsors amid the amplifying calls to revamp or replace the national governing body. It stems from how the organization handled sex assault claims and had a secret slush fund to settle with accusers. Mike Armstrong reports on the sponsors taking action over Hockey Canada's inaction.

Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults.

Nike spokesperson Sandra Carreon-John says the athletic brand made the move because it was “deeply concerned” by the ongoing reports around Hockey Canada.

Read more: Hockey Canada: More sponsors cut ties as group ‘continues to resist’ change

She says Nike believes “significant and substantive” action is required to support athletes and transform hockey for future generations.

The company will continue to monitor the situation and says it awaits more information around what Hockey Canada will do to support investigations into the sexual assaults.

Click to play video: 'Sponsors sever ties with Hockey Canada amid sexual assault mishandling' Sponsors sever ties with Hockey Canada amid sexual assault mishandling
Sponsors sever ties with Hockey Canada amid sexual assault mishandling

Nike joins a growing list of top-tier sponsors including Telus Corp., Scotiabank, Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire Corp. that have pulled their support for hockey’s national governing body in recent days.

Hockey Canada’s website lists Nike a one of four premier marketing partners and says it has held that role since 1999.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
