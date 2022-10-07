Menu

Crime

Peterborough police use stun gun after man assaults officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 1:46 pm
A Peterborough police officer used a conducted energy weapon to assist in an arrest on Oct. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peterborough police officer used a conducted energy weapon to assist in an arrest on Oct. 6, 2022. File / Global News

Peterborough police used a stun gun to arrest a man on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence.

Read more: Port Hope police use stun gun in arrest of man

Police say when officers arrived, the suspect came out of the residence and attempted to punch the officers.

While attempting to arrest the suspect, the man allegedly grabbed an officer’s equipment and refused to listen to their demands.

Police say as a result, an officer deployed their conducted energy weapon and the suspect was then taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

A 40-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He was later released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 26.

