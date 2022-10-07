Peterborough police use stun gun after man assaults officer

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police used a stun gun to arrest a man on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence.

Police say when officers arrived, the suspect came out of the residence and attempted to punch the officers.

While attempting to arrest the suspect, the man allegedly grabbed an officer’s equipment and refused to listen to their demands.

Police say as a result, an officer deployed their conducted energy weapon and the suspect was then taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

A 40-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He was later released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 26.