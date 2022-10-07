Halifax police release photo of man suspected of sexual assault in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have released a picture of a man suspected of sexual assault near a park in Dartmouth last month.

On Sept. 16, police received a report of a sexual assault that happened on Sept. 2 near Ferry Terminal Park shortly after noon.

“A man approached a woman, who was not known to him, and touched her in a sexual manner then left the area on foot,” said a release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred last month near Ferry Terminal Park in Dartmouth: URL Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/Z3dmlhrqwx pic.twitter.com/6kKV8XX8AQ — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) October 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as being white, in his 30s or 40s, around 5’10 and 220 pounds with dark brown hair and a goatee.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, a baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.