Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police release photo of man suspected of sexual assault in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 7' Global News Morning Halifax: October 7
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police have released a picture of a man suspected of sexual assault near a park in Dartmouth last month.

On Sept. 16, police received a report of a sexual assault that happened on Sept. 2 near Ferry Terminal Park shortly after noon.

“A man approached a woman, who was not known to him, and touched her in a sexual manner then left the area on foot,” said a release from Halifax Regional Police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as being white, in his 30s or 40s, around 5’10 and 220 pounds with dark brown hair and a goatee.

Trending Stories

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, a baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagHalifax Regional Police taghalifax police tagsexual assault suspect tagDartmouth sexual assault tagferry terminal park tagphoto of sexual assault suspect tagsexual assault ferry terminal park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers