Halifax police release photo of man suspected of sexual assault in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police have released a picture of a man suspected of sexual assault near a park in Dartmouth last month.
On Sept. 16, police received a report of a sexual assault that happened on Sept. 2 near Ferry Terminal Park shortly after noon.
“A man approached a woman, who was not known to him, and touched her in a sexual manner then left the area on foot,” said a release from Halifax Regional Police.
The man is described as being white, in his 30s or 40s, around 5’10 and 220 pounds with dark brown hair and a goatee.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, a baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
