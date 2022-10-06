Menu

Crime

Wood Buffalo RCMP ask residents to avoid Anzac amid ‘unfolding’ event

By Stephanie Swensrude Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 10:34 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

RCMP officers are asking residents of Wood Buffalo to avoid the hamlet of Anzac, about 36 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, due to an unspecified event that is “unfolding” Thursday night.

Cpl. Lacey Blair said in a news release around 7:30 p.m. that there is a heavy police presence in the area that will remain “until the matter is resolved.” Police did not say what the “matter” is about.

RCMP asked that people avoid the area and not post photos of officers online.

