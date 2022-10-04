Menu

Crime

RCMP say lifeguard charged after man drowns at northern Alberta pool

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 8:05 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

Alberta RCMP have charged a lifeguard with criminal negligence causing death after a drowning at a public swimming pool.

They say officers were called to the drowning at the aquatic centre at MacDonald Island Park in Fort McMurray on Dec. 12, 2020.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital and died six days later.

READ MORE: Man who drowned at Fort McMurray rec centre remembered as passionate father

Mounties say there was a lengthy investigation and consultation with Crown prosecutors.

A 25-year-old man from Calgary, who was employed as a lifeguard at the pool at the time, was charged.

Ruslan Atantayev is to appear in Fort McMurray court on Nov. 22.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
