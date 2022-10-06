Menu

Crime

51-year-old Saskatoon man faces weapon-related charges

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 5:37 pm
Police arrested a 51-year-old Saskatoon man following the seizure of ammunition and various weapons such as rifles and bladed weapons. View image in full screen
Police arrested a 51-year-old Saskatoon man following the seizure of ammunition and various weapons such as rifles and bladed weapons. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested a 51-year-old Saskatoon man Tuesday following the seizure of various weapons and ammunition.

Read more: 62-year-old pedestrian dies in Saskatoon vehicle collision

Members of the SPS guns and gangs unit investigated the case and on Oct. 4 at approximately 7 p.m., officers executed a search warrant relevant to a weapons investigation at an address located in the 1500 block of Avenue F North.

“The male suspect was arrested hours earlier on unrelated criminal code warrants following a traffic stop,” the SPS stated in a release.

Read more: Drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Enforcement action resulted in the seizure of a .22-calibre rifle, 30-06-calibre rifle, multiple imitation firearms, ammunition, hunting bow/arrows and several bladed weapons.

Police say the suspect is now facing a combination of weapons-related charges. He was also found to be breaching a previous court order prohibiting him from possessing weapons as a result of past weapons-related offences.

Click to play video: 'Alternate response units and neighbourhood speeding: Saskatoon police' Alternate response units and neighbourhood speeding: Saskatoon police
Alternate response units and neighbourhood speeding: Saskatoon police – Sep 20, 2022
