Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Demands for food support in Lethbridge spike ahead of Thanksgiving

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge food insecurity in the spotlight ahead of Thanksgiving' Lethbridge food insecurity in the spotlight ahead of Thanksgiving
The upcoming holiday in Canada is one traditionally celebrated around the table. But being able to afford to feed family on Thanksgiving is proving to be a challenge for many in the Lethbridge area this year. Eloise Therien checks in with a local food bank to find out more.

An increasing number of community members are relying on food supports in Lethbridge as inflation continues to take its toll on their pocketbooks.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend, the Lethbridge Food Bank Society has been taking extra care to supply families with the items they need to craft a special meal, such as stuffing, cranberries, ham, chicken, or turkey.

“Thanksgiving is very food-focused, so a lot of families need that support because it’s their time to come together over a plate,” explained executive director Mac Nichols.

“We’re having a lot of families coming in this week.”

Read more: Alberta food banks see record demand amid inflation, rising fuel and food costs

While donations help stock the shelves, the food bank often has to purchase product themselves, impacting both the organization and its clients.

Story continues below advertisement

The higher cost of meat has been especially sobering.

“Turkeys are up about about 25 per over last year,” Nichols said.

“A $10 turkey is now costing us $12.50, which is a big jump for us when you put that on a scale of 600 families. It really starts adding up quickly.”

When it comes to overall need, the demand has grown exponentially over the past year or so.

Click to play video: 'How inflation will take a big bite out of Thanksgiving' How inflation will take a big bite out of Thanksgiving
How inflation will take a big bite out of Thanksgiving

According to Nichol, an average of 50 to 100 more families per month are seeking food hampers.

“Frankly, a lot of it we’re noticing is just coming from normal families that are in a position where they can’t support their family as best as they could, because of the cost of food and utilities, and all these things starting to come in” Nichols said.

Story continues below advertisement

Their volunteer pool has also shrunk, which Nichol believes could be due to people needing to take extra hours at work to focus on themselves before being able to assist others.

“Which is completely reasonable.”

Students and seniors seek support

The University of Lethbridge and its Students’ Union (ULSU) offers a variety of food supports, including a handful of food pantry shelves situated across campus.

The stations are stocked with non-perishable items, ready for students to take.

Kairvee Bhatt, president of the ULSU, said the need as increased over the past couple of years, with international students making up a large portion of those clients.

Read more: Vancouver food security charity says it needs $70K in donations by year’s end

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the trends that we had found throughout the past few years of the pandemic, there was an increased surge in usage in September 2021 and we’re seeing a similar trend this October 2022, as well,” Bhatt explained.

“We’re finding instead of food hampers themselves, the gift cards have been a really great way for students to purchase items for their dietary needs and their restrictions,” she added.

Meals on Wheels, which delivers food to seniors in the community, has also seen a spike.

The program is run through the Lethbridge Senior Citizens’ Organization (LSCO). They’re expecting to deliver 150 meals this weekend.

Click to play video: 'Family store marks 75 years of doing business in southern Alberta' Family store marks 75 years of doing business in southern Alberta
Family store marks 75 years of doing business in southern Alberta – Sep 13, 2022

“What we’re seeing a lot, especially in the last few months, is a little bit of a higher uptake for Meals on Wheels because (it’s) a pretty nutritious meal every day and it’s reasonably inexpensive, and our volunteers deliver it right to people’s doors,” explained LSCO executive director Rob Miyashiro.

Story continues below advertisement

Miyashiro said he’s also hearing of rising rent costs for some seniors, which puts a dent in their ability to afford other necessities.

“When you’re on a pension there’s no other way to get money, unless you want 85- or 90 year-olds to start working again.”

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Economy tagTurkey taginflation tagDonations tagThanksgiving tagFood Bank tagCost of Living taguniversity of lethbridge tagVolunteers tagHunger tagexpensive tagfeed the need tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers