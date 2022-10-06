Menu

Canada

Vancouver food security charity says it needs $70K in donations by year’s end

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 3:15 pm
A person reaches for parsnips at the Rescued Food Market in Vancouver, B.C. View image in full screen
A person reaches for parsnips at the Rescued Food Market in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Food Stash Foundation

A Lower Mainland charity that focuses on reducing food insecurity in the region is turning to the public for help.

Food Stash Foundation said it needs $70,000 by year’s end to continue addressing Vancouver’s growing household food insecurity issues, as the charity needs to pay for loans that were used to install cold storage units for food storage.

Read more: ‘Pay what you feel’ — Vancouver market tackles food waste, food insecurity

The Vancouver charity recently got a new warehouse to host its weekly “pay-what-you-feel Rescued Food Market” and was able to install the $130,000 cold storage on loan.

“The organization received $15,000 from Concert Properties this week towards reducing this outstanding amount and hopes other organizations can step up,” said Food Stash Foundation staff.

“Food Stash rescues over 80,000 pounds of food each month, a record 97,000 in August, and with Thanksgiving weekend ahead, it’s anticipated that this week’s market will be busy.”

Read more: Food charities struggle with rising demand and increased costs

Food Stash rescues food each month from local grocers — that is, food that is still perfectly edible but nearing its “best before” date or that might not look as appealing as the other items on the shelf.

The food is then redistributed to over 30 Vancouver non-profit organizations. The remaining food is sold on a pay-what-you-like basis at the Rescued Food Market, which occurs every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People can donate to Food Stash Foundation on the foodstash.ca website.

