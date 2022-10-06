Muslim youth organization organizes charity run for Barrie Food Bank

Send this page to someone via email

The first-ever Run for Barrie, organized by the local chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, will kick off this weekend in Centennial Park.

All of the proceeds from this year’s run will support the Barrie Food Bank.

Organizers say the run is an annual fundraiser their organization holds to help local communities, with this being the first year their Barrie group will be hosting one.

Junaid Saba, the vice-president for the Barrie chapter of the organization, told Global News their association tried to participate in several initiatives throughout the year focused on helping others.

“We selected local food bank because they are doing a great job … providing food for people who are vulnerable and who are in need,” Saba said.

Registration for the run will start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, in Centennial Park, with an opening ceremony and the runs to follow.

Excitement is building for 1st ever 𝗥𝗨𝗡 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗘 with more than 150 registrations already Taking place on 𝗢𝗰𝘁 𝟵, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 at Centennial Park Barrie Waterfront, in support of @BarrieFoodBank Register https://t.co/StM4avkRoS#RunforBarrie #Mercy4Mankind #Barrie pic.twitter.com/6gCuNTEmeQ — Run For Barrie (@RunForBarrie) October 4, 2022

Participants can choose between a five-kilometre run, a three-kilometre run and a one-kilometre walk.

There will also be food stalls at the event, and the Barrie Food Bank will collect canned food donations on-site.

People wanting to support the run can do so by donating or registering online or by going in person on the day of the run.

The food bank has reported a 60 per cent increase in people accessing its services compared with the year before, serving around 3,000 people during August.

“We are ecstatic with the fact that they would reach out and asked to support the Barrie Food Bank at this time. We’re seeing a significant increase, month over month, with our client base,” said Michelle Runge, Barrie Food Bank community relations manager.