Canada

Muslim youth organization organizes charity run for Barrie Food Bank

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 12:07 pm
Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Run for Newmarket. View image in full screen
Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association Run for Newmarket. Provided by Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

The first-ever Run for Barrie, organized by the local chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, will kick off this weekend in Centennial Park.

All of the proceeds from this year’s run will support the Barrie Food Bank.

Organizers say the run is an annual fundraiser their organization holds to help local communities, with this being the first year their Barrie group will be hosting one.

Junaid Saba, the  vice-president for the Barrie chapter of the organization, told Global News their association tried to participate in several initiatives throughout the year focused on helping others.

“We selected local food bank because they are doing a great job … providing food for people who are vulnerable and who are in need,” Saba said.

Registration for the run will start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, in Centennial Park, with an opening ceremony and the runs to follow.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Barrie Food Bank hopeful Thanksgiving Food Drive will help address growing need in community

Participants can choose between a five-kilometre run, a three-kilometre run and a one-kilometre walk.

Trending Stories

There will also be food stalls at the event, and the Barrie Food Bank will collect canned food donations on-site.

Story continues below advertisement

People wanting to support the run can do so by donating or registering online or by going in person on the day of the run.

The food bank has reported a 60 per cent increase in people accessing its services compared with the year before, serving around 3,000 people during August.

“We are ecstatic with the fact that they would reach out and asked to support the Barrie Food Bank at this time. We’re seeing a significant increase, month over month, with our client base,” said Michelle Runge, Barrie Food Bank community relations manager.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
