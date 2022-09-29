Barrie Food Bank hopeful Thanksgiving Food Drive will help address growing need in community

Send this page to someone via email

The Barrie Food Bank hopes to collect 150,000 pounds during this year’s Thanksgiving food drive, with the rising costs at the grocery stores leading to more and more families in need.

The food bank has set the goal of raising 150,000 pounds of food and $150,000 by the end of October.

The food bank executive director said they served around 3,000 people in August, up nearly 60 per cent from last year.

“What we’re seeing now is more families coming to the food bank, and I think that that is a reflection of the fact that everything is more expensive,” Sharon Palmer said.

“We know that fall is typically a busy time for the food bank, traditionally busier than ever. We’ve had these increases in summer that have been quite high, so we’re anticipating more demand into the fall.”

Story continues below advertisement

The leaves are changing and we are excited to kick off our 2022 Thanksgiving Food Drive!

This year we aim to raise 150,000 lbs of food and $150,000. With the help of our wonderful community we know we will get there.#2022ThanksgivingFoodDrive #Barrie #BarrieFoodBank #GiveBack pic.twitter.com/tmKkkWFpR5 — Barrie Food Bank (@BarrieFoodBank) September 21, 2022

Palmer said as well as inflation, they are also seeing an increase in refugees from Ukraine and other countries in need and people battling homelessness.

Items in need include canned tomatoes, pasta sauce, canned soups, meats, cereal, coffee and children’s snacks for school.

“We’re also looking for things like hygiene items to body wash, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products and diapers, as well as particularly the larger sizes, like size four, five and six,” Palmer said.

People wanting to support the food drive can do so at their local grocery store, with bins set up in most stores to collect non-perishable donations, or at the food bank directly at 42 Anne St. S.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents wanting to help can also make a cash donation online on the food bank’s website.