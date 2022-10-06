Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police

A man is being taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the River Street and Gerrard Street East area at around 1:46 p.m.
Officers said a man was stabbed in an apartment building.
Police said he is being taken to hospital by paramedics.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
