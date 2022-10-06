Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 2:35 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man is being taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the River Street and Gerrard Street East area at around 1:46 p.m.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto’s Warden Station: police

Officers said a man was stabbed in an apartment building.

Police said he is being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagStabbing tagToronto crime tagTPS tagToronto Stabbing tagstabbing toronto tagGerrard Street tagRiver Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers