Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police

A man is being taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the River Street and Gerrard Street East area at around 1:46 p.m.

Officers said a man was stabbed in an apartment building.

Police said he is being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

