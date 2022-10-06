Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan stabbing suspect’s February release to be investigated by parole board

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds promise to investigate parole board decision' Feds promise to investigate parole board decision
WATCH: Feds promise to investigate parole board decision – Sep 7, 2022

The Parole Board of Canada and Correctional Services Canada have launched an investigation into the decisions that led to the release of Myles Sanderson months before he became the prime suspect of a fatal stabbing spree in Saskatchewan.

The agencies said in a joint statement Thursday that the national joint board of investigations will “thoroughly analyze” the parole board’s actions and identify any recommendations or corrective measures.

An unnamed Indigenous person will be appointed as an independent observer, the statement added, “to ensure that the investigation process is thorough and impartial.”

No timeline was given for when the investigation will conclude, but the agencies promised to make the findings public.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbings: Parole board will review release of suspect, minister says

Story continues below advertisement

Sanderson died in police custody of a suspected drug overdose on Sept. 7 after a four-day manhunt. RCMP had named him a suspect in a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead — including his brother, Damien Sanderson, who was also named as a suspect — and 18 others injured in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan stabbings: Names of all the victims released' Saskatchewan stabbings: Names of all the victims released
Saskatchewan stabbings: Names of all the victims released – Sep 7, 2022

The parole board has been under intense scrutiny for its decision to release Myles Sanderson last February, having declared he would “not present an undue risk,” and that freeing him would “contribute to the protection of society” by facilitating his reintegration.

Trending Stories

That was despite a lengthy criminal history that court documents obtained by Global News revealed included 59 criminal convictions since Sanderson turned 18.

Read more: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect was not considered a risk by parole board, report shows

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old had been released into the community in August 2021 on statutory release, which kicks in when federal offenders have served two-thirds of their prison sentences.

Four months into his freedom, Sanderson was found to have been lying about his living arrangements and had his release suspended. The parole board’s Feb. 1, 2022 decision reversed that suspension, releasing him with a reprimand.

But by May, the Correctional Service of Canada deemed him to be unlawfully at large and a parole officer issued a warrant for his apprehension.

During the manhunt for Sanderson, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino promised the parole board’s decision would be reviewed, saying he was “extremely concerned by what occurred here.”

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Parole Board of Canada tagJames Smith Cree Nation tagSaskatchewan stabbings tagMyles Sanderson tagMyles Sanderson Parole tagMyles Sanderson Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Stabbing Suspect tagMyles Sanderson Release tagCanada Parole tagwhy was myles sanderson released tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers