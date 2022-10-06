Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports no deaths, 51 new hospitalizations in weekly update

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Dr. Strang speaks at N.S. legislative committee on health' Dr. Strang speaks at N.S. legislative committee on health
The percentage of Nova Scotians who have had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is well above the national average. The province’s top doctor told the legislature’s standing committee on health that it’s a trend he hopes to see into the fall. Amber Fryday has more – Aug 30, 2022

Nova Scotia is reporting no deaths in its latest weekly COVID-19 update, but 51 new hospital admissions.

During the seven-day period ending Oct. 3, there were also 1,178 new positive PCR tests, which is an increase from 991 recorded the previous week. The week prior to that, there were 893 positive PCR tests.

Read more: Are 4th COVID-19 doses needed amid Omicron spread? Experts weigh in

As of Oct. 4, there were 46 people in hospital with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care. The median age of those in hospital is 74.

Since the pandemic began, 544 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 432 were during the Omicron wave. The median age for the Omicron deaths is 83.

Trending Stories

According to the province’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 53.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Just under 15 per cent of Nova Scotians have had zero doses, 3.5 per cent have had one dose and 81.8 per cent have had two doses.

Click to play video: 'Infectious disease specialist on the path forward with COVID-19' Infectious disease specialist on the path forward with COVID-19
Infectious disease specialist on the path forward with COVID-19

with a file from Alex Cooke 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOmicron tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNS COVID-19 tagNS COVID tagNova Scotia COVID cases tagNS COVID cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers