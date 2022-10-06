COVID-19: N.S. reports no deaths, 51 new hospitalizations in weekly update

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no deaths in its latest weekly COVID-19 update, but 51 new hospital admissions.

During the seven-day period ending Oct. 3, there were also 1,178 new positive PCR tests, which is an increase from 991 recorded the previous week. The week prior to that, there were 893 positive PCR tests.

As of Oct. 4, there were 46 people in hospital with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care. The median age of those in hospital is 74.

Since the pandemic began, 544 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 432 were during the Omicron wave. The median age for the Omicron deaths is 83.

According to the province’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 53.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Just under 15 per cent of Nova Scotians have had zero doses, 3.5 per cent have had one dose and 81.8 per cent have had two doses.

with a file from Alex Cooke