Politics

Ford tells Ontario education workers who voted in favour of strike ‘don’t force my hand’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario education workers union votes in favour of strike mandate' Ontario education workers union votes in favour of strike mandate
WATCH ABOVE: CUPE, the union representing Ontario education workers, has voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike. Ahmar Khan has more.

Days after Ontario education workers gave their union a strike mandate, the premier is telling them not to force his hand.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced earlier this week that its members, such as early childhood educators, custodians and administration staff, voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike.

Premier Doug Ford was asked at a news conference today if he would legislate them back to work in the event of a stoppage, and he said “please don’t go on strike, don’t force my hand.”

Read more: Ontario CUPE education workers vote in favour of strike

CUPE is set to bargain today and Friday with the government and the union has said the two days of talks would be key in determining next steps.

The government has offered raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all other workers, while CUPE is looking for annual increases of 11.7 per cent.

CUPE has said the government’s offer amounts to an extra $800 a year for the average worker.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
