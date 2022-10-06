Cambridge woman faces assault charges in an incident in Guelph

A Cambridge woman will be in a Guelph courtroom next month.
This after the Guelph Police Service was called about a disturbance in the downtown area early Wednesday morning.
Investigators say a woman was looking for a man at a business in the Wyndham and Macdonell area around 1:15 a.m.
They say the woman got into a fight with another woman outside the business.
Investigators later determined that the second woman was the man’s mother.
Read more: Man faces assault charge after biting person who thwarted theft, Guelph police say
They say the victim suffered a cut to the side of her head as a result of the altercation.
She was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old woman with assault and breaching court orders.
She is scheduled for a Nov. 15 court date.
Comments