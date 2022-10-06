Menu

Crime

Cambridge woman faces assault charges in an incident in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 11:28 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser in file photo. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Cambridge woman will be in a Guelph courtroom next month.

This after the Guelph Police Service was called about a disturbance in the downtown area early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a woman was looking for a man at a business in the Wyndham and Macdonell area around 1:15 a.m.

They say the woman got into a fight with another woman outside the business.

Investigators later determined that the second woman was the man’s mother.

They say the victim suffered a cut to the side of her head as a result of the altercation.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old woman with assault and breaching court orders.

She is scheduled for a Nov. 15 court date.

 

Police tagAssault tagGuelph News tagCambridge tagGuelph crime tagAltercation tagDisturbance tagGuelph assault tagGuelph Police Service tag

