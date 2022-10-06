Niagara Health reveals temporary closure at Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre for Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Health says the temporary one-time closure of its urgent care centre in Port Colborne on Saturday is due to ongoing staffing shortages.

In a release, the network characterized the shutdown of the Sugarloaf Street facility as a “last resort” and said care will be unavailable between 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

“Despite exhaustive efforts, including seeking assistance from our partners outside of Niagara, we have been unable to safely staff the Port Colborne UCC during this time period,” the agency said in a statement.

Patients are being redirected to primary care providers, walk-in clinics, Health Connect Ontario’s call-in centre or the urgent care in Fort Erie.

As a reminder, our new virtual urgent care service operates Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit UrgentCareOntario.ca to make an appointment. Please note the virtual service will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10.

In a statement, Niagara Health said the outlet “continues to face immense pressures” and are aligning services to available staffing levels.

[THREAD – please read] 1/3 Due to a staffing shortage, the Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is required to temporarily close on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m., and will reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/06Qetk7dQP — NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) October 5, 2022