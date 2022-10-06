Menu

Health

Niagara Health reveals temporary closure at Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre for Saturday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 10:34 am
Niagara Health says it will temporarily close an urgent care centre in Port Colborne on Oct. 8, 2022 due to a staffing shortage. View image in full screen
Niagara Health says it will temporarily close an urgent care centre in Port Colborne on Oct. 8, 2022 due to a staffing shortage. Google Maps

Niagara Health says the temporary one-time closure of its urgent care centre in Port Colborne on Saturday is due to ongoing staffing shortages.

In a release, the network characterized the shutdown of the Sugarloaf Street facility as a “last resort” and said care will be unavailable between 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Suppressed public sector wages could hurt quality of Ontario services, FAO warns

“Despite exhaustive efforts, including seeking assistance from our partners outside of Niagara, we have been unable to safely staff the Port Colborne UCC during this time period,” the agency said in a statement.

Patients are being redirected to primary care providers, walk-in clinics, Health Connect Ontario’s call-in centre or the urgent care in Fort Erie.

As a reminder, our new virtual urgent care service operates Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit UrgentCareOntario.ca to make an appointment. Please note the virtual service will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10.

In a statement, Niagara Health said the outlet “continues to face immense pressures” and are aligning services to available staffing levels.

Niagara Region Port Colborne niagara health Urgent Care Centre hospital closure niagara hospital closure port colborne urgent care centre urgent care centre closure

