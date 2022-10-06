Hamilton police charge Brantford man after series of indecent acts in Ancaster

A Brantford, Ont., man is facing charges following a series of instances in which police say he exposed himself to residents in Ancaster.
Hamilton police say the occurrences happened over three months between July and September around Wilson Street near Garner Road West.
“In all instances the suspect engaged the victims in conversation and then proceeded to expose himself,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in e-mail.
“Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”
The 35-year-old man is facing three counts of an indecent act.
Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
