Crime

Hamilton police charge Brantford man after series of indecent acts in Ancaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 11:43 am
Hamilton Police say they have charged a Brantford man with three counts of an indecent act amid a series of incidents in Ancaster in the summer. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say they have charged a Brantford man with three counts of an indecent act amid a series of incidents in Ancaster in the summer. Global News

A Brantford, Ont., man is facing charges following a series of instances in which police say he exposed himself to residents in Ancaster.

Hamilton police say the occurrences happened over three months between July and September around Wilson Street near Garner Road West.

Read more: 1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash on Highway 140 in Port Colborne

“In all instances the suspect engaged the victims in conversation and then proceeded to expose himself,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in e-mail.

“Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Trending Stories

The 35-year-old man is facing three counts of an indecent act.

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

