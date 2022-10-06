Menu

Crime

Ottawa police investigating shooting deaths of 2 men

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 8:32 am
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Ottawa.

Police say emergency workers responded to reports that people were injured in Orleans on Wednesday night.

Officers say one man was found dead at the scene.

They say another man was sent to hospital with critical injuries and later died.

They say a third man has been released from hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 28-year-old and 23-year-old men who died were both from Ottawa.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

