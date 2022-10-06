Ottawa police investigating shooting deaths of 2 men

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Ottawa.

Police say emergency workers responded to reports that people were injured in Orleans on Wednesday night.

Officers say one man was found dead at the scene.

They say another man was sent to hospital with critical injuries and later died.

They say a third man has been released from hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 28-year-old and 23-year-old men who died were both from Ottawa.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.