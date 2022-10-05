Southern Interior lottery offers chance to live the ‘Lake Life’

Send this page to someone via email

A new Southern Interior lottery is giving people the chance to live the lake life. One of the prizes is the keys to a dream home in Lake Country. The lottery will help support two Okanagan organizations.

Barb LeClair was in a serious car accident in 2016 which left her with severe injuries and nerve damage in her right arm. She required numerous surgeries at the Kelowna General Hospital and then rehabilitation at the local YMCA to build back her strength.

“For a very long time, that was critical. I mean it saved my life. Folks there saved my life, people there, specialists and others,” said LeClair.

LeClair is sharing her story and partnering with the Lake Life Lottery to assure other people in the Interior receive the same level of care she did.

“For my story, there are thousands of others, they’re all unique. For me personally, it’s really important to give back to the community and be thankful,” LeClair said.

The Lake Life Lottery is a partnership between the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation (KGHF) and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC to help fund continuing care in the community.

“We care about the health and wellbeing of communities and have done so for so many years,” said YMCA of Southern Interior BC chief executive officer Allyson Graf.

“To bring the two organizations together in a shared purpose, especially to help others in the community is just really symbiotic and it just speaks to our missions and how aligned they are.”

The lottery features prizes like a dream home in Lake Country worth almost two million dollars, vacations and luxury vehicles. Lake Life Lottery is the first of its kind to directly benefit the Southern Interior.

“We live in such a beautiful place, so it’s really exciting to be able to showcase the experience and the incredible lifestyle the Okanagan offers for people and to be able to pair that with something that’s going to bring such an incredible benefit to the health and wellbeing for people that do live here,” said KGHF chief executive officer Allison Ramchuk.

LeClair encourages people to support the lottery and improve the Interior’s health care.

“The money is going to go to help people in crisis stay here and provide programs and equipment to help everyone from little babies right up to seniors,” said LeClair.

Tickets are currently available on the lottery’s website and the grand prizes will be drawn in December.