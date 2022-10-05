Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP and Manitoba First Nations Police seize cocaine and firearm

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 6:49 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police Division Headquarters. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police Division Headquarters. The Canadian Press

The Pas RCMP are investigating after an Opaskwayak Cree Nation drug bust.

Mounties teamed up with the Manitoba First Nations Police service and others to execute a search warrant at a Cowley Avenue home on Sept. 27, 2022.

Read more: Winnipeggers arrested by Norway House RCMP in traffic stop drug bust

The search turned up 225 grams of cocaine and a pellet gun.

Trending Stories

Five adults were arrested at the scene but three were released. The other two are facing charges for drug trafficking.

RMCP say the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seek answers for family of 2019 homicide victim in Manitoba' RCMP seek answers for family of 2019 homicide victim in Manitoba
RCMP seek answers for family of 2019 homicide victim in Manitoba
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagDrugs tagCocaine tagFirearm tagGun tagManitoba crime tagThe Pas RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers