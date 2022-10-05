RCMP and Manitoba First Nations Police seize cocaine and firearm

The Pas RCMP are investigating after an Opaskwayak Cree Nation drug bust.
Mounties teamed up with the Manitoba First Nations Police service and others to execute a search warrant at a Cowley Avenue home on Sept. 27, 2022.
The search turned up 225 grams of cocaine and a pellet gun.
Five adults were arrested at the scene but three were released. The other two are facing charges for drug trafficking.
RMCP say the investigation is ongoing.
