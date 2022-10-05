Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeggers arrested by Norway House RCMP in traffic stop drug bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 11:58 am
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they seized $17,000 in crack and cocaine Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

Officers from the Norway House detachment made the discovery after they pulled over a vehicle on Provincial Road 373 around 4 a.m. in response to an impaired driving complaint.

Police said a search of the vehicle turned up 42 grams of individually wrapped crack, 57 grams of cocaine, a knife, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Read more: Charges laid after Winnipeg police say man with drugs called officer over to vehicle

The two occupants of the vehicle, a man and woman from Winnipeg, both 19, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, possessing property obtained by crime, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They will appear in Norway House court Dec. 1.

Click to play video: 'Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring' Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring
Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring – Apr 20, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCocaine tagManitoba RCMP tagcrime in Manitoba tagCrack tagNorway House RCMP tagmanitoba drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers