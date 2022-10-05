Winnipeggers arrested by Norway House RCMP in traffic stop drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they seized $17,000 in crack and cocaine Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

Officers from the Norway House detachment made the discovery after they pulled over a vehicle on Provincial Road 373 around 4 a.m. in response to an impaired driving complaint.

Police said a search of the vehicle turned up 42 grams of individually wrapped crack, 57 grams of cocaine, a knife, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two occupants of the vehicle, a man and woman from Winnipeg, both 19, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, possessing property obtained by crime, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

They will appear in Norway House court Dec. 1.

2:07 Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring – Apr 20, 2021