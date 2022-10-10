Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

October 15 – Riverwalk Retirement Residence

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted October 10, 2022 12:01 am
Riverwalk View image in full screen
Riverwalk Retirement Residence philosophy is simple: Life is precious. Riverwalk Residence

Riverwalk Retirement Residence wants to make every day your best one yet!  Riverwalk is reimagining senior living in Mission which offers an independent lifestyle with care levels that evolve with you.

Join the experts from Riverwalk Retirement Residence on Talk To The Experts and learn more about the amazing care and best-in-class amenities, dining and life enrichment that residents can expect.  Riverwalk Retirement Residence… located in Calgary’s best neighbourhood for seniors.

Trending Stories

 

Email info@Riverwalkretirement.com or visit https://verveseniorliving.com/riverwalk/

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Seniors tagMission tagTalk to the Experts tagExperts tagRiverwalk tagAmenities tagcliff bungalo tagRiverwalk Retirement Residence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers