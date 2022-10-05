Horses, puppies lost in Perth County barn fire, OPP reports

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County say that a number of animals were killed in a barn fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire at a home on Wellington Road 86 in the Township of Perth East was called in shortly after midnight, according to police.

The report said that the barn was ablaze and that a number of horses dogs and puppies were inside.

They say the fire departments from a number of surrounding areas responded to the call including Drayton, Linwood, Mapleton, Milverton and Sebringville.

There were no human injuries reported to police but three horses, two dogs and 11 puppies were reportedly lost in the blaze.

OPP say that the fire has been deemed non-suspicious and estimated the damage to be $500,000.

The road was closed over night but reopened Wednesday morning.