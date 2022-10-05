Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Horses, puppies lost in Perth County barn fire, OPP reports

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 3:39 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth County say that a number of animals were killed in a barn fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire at a home on Wellington Road 86 in the Township of Perth East was called in shortly after midnight, according to police.

Read more: 1 dead after crash in North Perth, Ont.

The report said that the barn was ablaze and that a number of horses dogs and puppies were inside.

They say the fire departments from a number of surrounding areas responded to the call including Drayton, Linwood, Mapleton, Milverton and Sebringville.

Trending Stories

There were no human injuries reported to police but three horses, two dogs and 11 puppies were reportedly lost in the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say that the fire has been deemed non-suspicious and estimated the damage to be $500,000.

The road was closed over night but reopened Wednesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Various animals perish in barn fire in Newburgh' Various animals perish in barn fire in Newburgh
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagbarn fire tagperth county opp tagPerth East tagPerth County news tagPerth County Ontario tagPerth East Fire tagPerth County fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers