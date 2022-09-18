Menu

Canada

1 dead after crash in North Perth, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 18, 2022 3:30 pm
OPP say a man has died in a two-vehicle collision in North Perth.

Police say emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. Friday to two vehicles that collided on Perth Line 86.

Read more: Cow-napped: Perth County OPP on the lookout for stolen Holstein heifer

One of the drivers, a 48-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

