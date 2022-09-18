1 dead after crash in North Perth, Ont.

OPP say a man has died in a two-vehicle collision in North Perth.
Police say emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. Friday to two vehicles that collided on Perth Line 86.
One of the drivers, a 48-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.
OPP say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
