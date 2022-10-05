NDP announce shadow cabinet for Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Meewasin byelection has wrapped up, and with newly appointed MLA Nathaniel Teed, the NDP caucus has revealed their critic portfolios.

“In the last three months, I’ve had the honour of traveling across Saskatchewan, putting nearly 30,000 kilometers on my car,” said Carla Beck, leader of the Official Opposition.

“Whether it’s on Main Street or shop floors, the messages are the same – Scott Moe’s Sask. Party has given up on helping people and aren’t going to bat on issues Saskatchewan people are facing. Whether it’s (the) cost of living, job creation or our crumbling health system, Scott Moe is missing in action.”

Teed has been appointed as the critic for Parks, Culture and Sport, Tourism, SLGA, SaskGaming and SGI.

Other NDP MLAs have been appointed as follows:

Vicki Mowat

Health Critic

Deputy Leader

Doyle Vermette

Northern Affairs

Mental Health and Addictions

Associate Critic for First Nations and Métis Relations

Whip

Jennifer Bowes

Advanced Education

Status of Women

Human Rights

Public Service Commission

Trent Wotherspoon

Finance

SaskTel

Agriculture

Highways and Infrastructure

GTH and the Regina Bypass

SaskBuilds and Procurement

Affordability

Betty Nippi-Albright

First Nations and Métis Relations and Truth and Reconciliation

Environment

Innovation and SRC

Matt Love

Education

Seniors

Rural and Remote Health

Caucus Chair

Meara Conway

Social Services

Housing and CBOs

Childcare and Early Learning

Francophone Affairs

Ethics and Democracy

Associate Critic for Education

Aleana Young

Jobs and Economy

Trade and Export Development

Immigration

SaskPower

Energy and Resources

Erika Ritchie

SaskEnergy

WSA and SaskWater

Municipal Affairs

CIC

Nicole Sarauer

Justice and Attorney General

Corrections, Policing and Public Safety

Provincial Capital Commission

House Leader

Labour