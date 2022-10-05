Menu

Politics

NDP announce shadow cabinet for Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 4:33 pm
The NDP have announced the shadow cabinet for Saskatchewan after MLA Nathaniel Teed won the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection. View image in full screen
The NDP have announced the shadow cabinet for Saskatchewan after MLA Nathaniel Teed won the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection. Derek Putz / Global News

The Saskatoon Meewasin byelection has wrapped up, and with newly appointed MLA Nathaniel Teed, the NDP caucus has revealed their critic portfolios.

“In the last three months, I’ve had the honour of traveling across Saskatchewan, putting nearly 30,000 kilometers on my car,” said Carla Beck, leader of the Official Opposition.

Read more: Saskatoon elects first openly gay MLA, Nathaniel Teed

“Whether it’s on Main Street or shop floors, the messages are the same – Scott Moe’s Sask. Party has given up on helping people and aren’t going to bat on issues Saskatchewan people are facing. Whether it’s (the) cost of living, job creation or our crumbling health system, Scott Moe is missing in action.”

Teed has been appointed as the critic for Parks, Culture and Sport, Tourism, SLGA, SaskGaming and SGI.

Other NDP MLAs have been appointed as follows:

Vicki Mowat

  • Health Critic
  • Deputy Leader

Doyle Vermette

  • Northern Affairs
  • Mental Health and Addictions
  • Associate Critic for First Nations and Métis Relations
  • Whip

Jennifer Bowes

  • Advanced Education
  • Status of Women
  • Human Rights
  • Public Service Commission

Trent Wotherspoon

  • Finance
  • SaskTel
  • Agriculture
  • Highways and Infrastructure
  • GTH and the Regina Bypass
  • SaskBuilds and Procurement
  • Affordability

Betty Nippi-Albright

  • First Nations and Métis Relations and Truth and Reconciliation
  • Environment
  • Innovation and SRC

Matt Love

  • Education
  • Seniors
  • Rural and Remote Health
  • Caucus Chair

Meara Conway

  • Social Services
  • Housing and CBOs
  • Childcare and Early Learning
  • Francophone Affairs
  • Ethics and Democracy
  • Associate Critic for Education

Aleana Young

  • Jobs and Economy
  • Trade and Export Development
  • Immigration
  • SaskPower
  • Energy and Resources

Erika Ritchie

  • SaskEnergy
  • WSA and SaskWater
  • Municipal Affairs
  • CIC

Nicole Sarauer

  • Justice and Attorney General
  • Corrections, Policing and Public Safety
  • Provincial Capital Commission
  • House Leader
  • Labour
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Meewasin’s new MLA Nathaniel Teed makes history' Saskatoon Meewasin’s new MLA Nathaniel Teed makes history
