High school, Walmart on Brampton-Caledon border evacuated amid ‘ongoing investigation’: police

A high school and a Walmart on the Brampton-Caledon border have been evacuated amid an “ongoing investigation,” police say.
Ontario Provincial Police have asked that people avoid the Mayfield and Bramalea roads area.
Police said Mayfield Secondary School and the Walmart across the road have both been evacuated, but officers haven’t said what prompted the evacuations.
Police said parents looking to pick up their children from Mayfield Secondary School can do so by entering from the north on Old School Road, then heading south on Bramalea Road to James Grieve Public School, which is a pick-up point.
More to follow…
