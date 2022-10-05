Menu

Crime

Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 to have preliminary hearing in May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 12:22 pm
The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with killing four people will return to court in May for a preliminary hearing.

Dr. Brian Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder last year in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Police laid three additional charges of first-degree murder against him in August in the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere, 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu.

Read more: Case of Ontario doctor accused of killing four to return to court in October

Nadler’s preliminary hearing will take place next year between May 1 and May 5 and between May 8 and May 12 after a confirmation hearing on April 24.

Court documents allege Poidinger was killed on March 25, 2021, and the three others “on or about” that date. The documents say Briere, Lalande and Lungulescu also died in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Nadler’s lawyers maintain their client’s innocence and say his patients died from COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
