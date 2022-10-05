Elmvale, Ont. man facing charges of impaired driving and speeding

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old Elmvale, Ont., resident is facing charges of stunt driving and impaired driving after police caught a vehicle going 50 km/h over the speed limit in Springwater Township Sunday morning.

On Oct. 2 around 1:25 a.m., police were on County Road 27 near Beaver Lane when they caught a vehicle going 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

After stopping the vehicle, officers arrested the driver and took them back to the Huronia West detachment.

A 25-year-old Elmvale resident is charged with performing a stunt – excessive speed and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or over.

The accused was released and is set to appear on Nov. 1 at the Ontario court of justice in Collingwood.

Story continues below advertisement

The involved vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension.