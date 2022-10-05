Menu

Crime

Elmvale, Ont. man facing charges of impaired driving and speeding

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 10:32 am
The door of an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The door of an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 25-year-old Elmvale, Ont., resident is facing charges of stunt driving and impaired driving after police caught a vehicle going 50 km/h over the speed limit in Springwater Township Sunday morning.

On Oct. 2 around 1:25 a.m., police were on County Road 27 near Beaver Lane when they caught a vehicle going 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

After stopping the vehicle, officers arrested the driver and took them back to the Huronia West detachment.

Read more: OPP investigate ‘inappropriate physical contact’ in Wasaga Beach grocery store

A 25-year-old Elmvale resident is charged with performing a stunt – excessive speed and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or over.

The accused was released and is set to appear on Nov. 1 at the Ontario court of justice in Collingwood.

The involved vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension.

