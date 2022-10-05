OPP investigate ‘inappropriate physical contact’ in Wasaga Beach grocery store

Send this page to someone via email

The Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating reports of “inappropriate physical contact” at a grocery store in Wasaga Beach.

OPP say officers responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Few details are known, but police are asking anyone who may have experienced inappropriate physical contact at a grocery store in Wasaga Beach on Monday around 1:30 p.m. to contact Huronia West OPP.

Police say the incident that is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).