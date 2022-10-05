Menu

Crime

OPP investigate ‘inappropriate physical contact’ in Wasaga Beach grocery store

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 9:12 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

The Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating reports of “inappropriate physical contact” at a grocery store in Wasaga Beach.

OPP say officers responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Few details are known, but police are asking anyone who may have experienced inappropriate physical contact at a grocery store in Wasaga Beach on Monday around 1:30 p.m. to contact Huronia West OPP.

Read more: Challenging criminal laws: The right to sell one’s body vs. the right to not be trafficked

Police say the incident that is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

