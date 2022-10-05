OPP investigate ‘inappropriate physical contact’ in Wasaga Beach grocery store

The Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating reports of “inappropriate physical contact” at a grocery store in Wasaga Beach.
OPP say officers responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Few details are known, but police are asking anyone who may have experienced inappropriate physical contact at a grocery store in Wasaga Beach on Monday around 1:30 p.m. to contact Huronia West OPP.
Police say the incident that is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
