Crime

Niagara police reveal composite sketch of suspect in Thorold sex assault investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 9:41 am
An artist sketch of a suspect being sought by Niagara Police in an alleged sex assault at Mel Swart Lake Gibson Conservation Park in Thorold. View image in full screen
An artist sketch of a suspect being sought by Niagara Police in an alleged sex assault at Mel Swart Lake Gibson Conservation Park in Thorold. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara police have released a composite sketch of the suspect in a sex assault reported at a conservation area in Thorold in September.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 along a hiking trail at Mel Swart Lake Gibson Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect called the woman “Maggie” numerous times during the encounter despite that not being her name.

The alleged victim was able to elude the man when interrupted by another woman and her daughter using the same trail.

Read more: $50K reward being offered for information on missing Hagersville woman Amber Ellis: OPP

Investigators describe the suspect as between 30 and 40 years old, five feet 11 inches, and about 200 pounds with a muscular build.

He had light brown short hair, a moustache, and was wearing blue jeans and a charcoal grey hooded sweatshirt with a white logo over the left side chest area.

Niagara police are also seeking information from the other woman who came across the incident, as she has yet to reach out to authorities.

