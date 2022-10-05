Niagara police reveal composite sketch of suspect in Thorold sex assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara police have released a composite sketch of the suspect in a sex assault reported at a conservation area in Thorold in September.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 along a hiking trail at Mel Swart Lake Gibson Park.

Suspect Sought in Sexual Assault Investigation – Thorold pic.twitter.com/GtveIciyCb — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect called the woman “Maggie” numerous times during the encounter despite that not being her name.

The alleged victim was able to elude the man when interrupted by another woman and her daughter using the same trail.

Investigators describe the suspect as between 30 and 40 years old, five feet 11 inches, and about 200 pounds with a muscular build.

He had light brown short hair, a moustache, and was wearing blue jeans and a charcoal grey hooded sweatshirt with a white logo over the left side chest area.

Niagara police are also seeking information from the other woman who came across the incident, as she has yet to reach out to authorities.

Advertisement